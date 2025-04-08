AbbyPD Warning of Scammers Posing as … AbbyPD

Abbotsford – AbbyPD has been alerted that scammers are mirroring AbbyPD phone numbers. These fraudulent calls may appear to be from AbbyPD on your call display, but they are actually attempts to obtain personal information or money. Please remember, AbbyPD will never randomly call you to request personal information over the phone.



If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from AbbyPD, you can also verify its authenticity by contacting us at our non-emergency number 604-859-5225 or via text at ABBYPD (222973). Stay vigilant and protect your personal information.

From AbbyPD on Facebook: All our landlines from the Abbotsford Police Department show a phone number on call displays. Some of our cell phones do come up as private.