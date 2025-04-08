Skip to content

AbbyPD Warning of Scammers Posing as … AbbyPD

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Warning of Scammers Posing as … AbbyPD

Abbotsford – AbbyPD has been alerted that scammers are mirroring AbbyPD phone numbers. These fraudulent calls may appear to be from AbbyPD on your call display, but they are actually attempts to obtain personal information or money. Please remember, AbbyPD will never randomly call you to request personal information over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from AbbyPD, you can also verify its authenticity by contacting us at our non-emergency number 604-859-5225 or via text at ABBYPD (222973). Stay vigilant and protect your personal information.

From AbbyPD on Facebook: All our landlines from the Abbotsford Police Department show a phone number on call displays. Some of our cell phones do come up as private.

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Steelin In The Years March 28 Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts