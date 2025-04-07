Skip to content

Two Dead After Cessna Crashed Near Chilliwack Lake During Training Flight

Home
Media
Two Dead After Cessna Crashed Near Chilliwack Lake During Training Flight

Chilliwack Lake – Chilliwack RCMP is confirming that two persons are deceased following a plane crash on Saturday afternoon. 

On April 5, at 3:30 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP was notified of a possible plane crash approximately 8 km south east of Chilliwack Lake.

There are published reports that this was a training flight.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue (SAR) was deployed and located the Cessna 172. Sadly, the two persons on board did not survive.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) coordinated resources to extract the deceased persons from the collision site.

Chilliwack RCMP is working with the Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service to determine the causal factors of this incident.

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Steelin In The Years March 28 Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts