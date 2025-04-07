Two Dead After Cessna Crashed Near Chilliwack Lake During Training Flight

Chilliwack Lake – Chilliwack RCMP is confirming that two persons are deceased following a plane crash on Saturday afternoon.

On April 5, at 3:30 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP was notified of a possible plane crash approximately 8 km south east of Chilliwack Lake.

There are published reports that this was a training flight.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue (SAR) was deployed and located the Cessna 172. Sadly, the two persons on board did not survive.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) coordinated resources to extract the deceased persons from the collision site.

Chilliwack RCMP is working with the Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service to determine the causal factors of this incident.