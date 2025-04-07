Chilliwack Hospice – Hometown Hoedown for Hospice Raises Over $59K

Chilliwack (Desmond Devnich – Chilliwack Hospice) – Chilliwack Hospice Society’s 12th annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, held on Saturday, April 5 at Evergreen Hall, which raised over $59,000 for the benefit of the Society’s free grief support and palliative care support programs for children, youth, and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities.

Guests enjoyed a lively evening of fun and fundraising, featuring a delicious barbecue dinner provided by local favourite Guerilla Q, a spirited silent auction, and a country dance with toe-tapping tunes and plenty of cowboy charm. The Dessert Dash returned with sweet success thanks to the generosity of local bakers and businesses.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our community,” said Sue Knott, Executive Director of Chilliwack Hospice Society. “Whether someone donated an auction item, volunteered their time, or simply showed up with a giving heart, their support helps ensure that individuals and families facing serious illness, dying, and grief have access to compassionate care and support — at no cost — at our centre, in hospice or hospital, or wherever they call home.”

Chilliwack Hospice Society extends heartfelt thanks to all event sponsors, auction and Dessert Dash donors, volunteers, vendors, attendees, and everyone who bid on auction items or participated in the 50/50 draw, Heads or Tails game, or spun the Wild West Wheel. Their generosity makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those the Society serves.

For more information about the free programs and services offered by Chilliwack Hospice Society, visit www.chilliwackhospice.org.

Chilliwack Hospice Society is a community-based organization that helps individuals and families dealing with dying and death through support, education, and programs that promote wellness and healthy grieving.