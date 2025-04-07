Chiefs Storm to 2-0 Lead in First Round

Chilliwack – The Chiefs have a 2-0 lead in their 1st round best of 7 BCHL play-off series versus Prince George after a pair of victories at the Chilliwack Coliseum. On Friday night Denver University commit Brady Milburn tallied a pair of power play goals and Montreal Canadiens draft pick Quentin Miller stopped 30 of 32 shots fired his way as the Chiefs prevailed 3-2. On Saturday Milburn added another goal and 2 assists while 2nd star Dustin Renas chipped in with a goal and assist as the Chiefs locked down a 4-2 win.

The series now shifts up north for a pair of games, with game 3 going on Tuesday and game 4 on Wednesday. There is a watch party planned at Mr Mikes this Tuesday. More details are posted on facebook on the Chilliwack Chiefs Official Fan Page, “Chiefs Nation”. *If there is game 5, we will host it this Friday at 7pm at the Chilliwack Coliseum and the game will be presented by Carls Jr Chilliwack.

Off the ice would like to thank the Chilliwack Secondary School choir who performed an amazing anthem on Friday and the CSS R&B band who entertained the fans during the 1st intermission. Also, kudos to the world-renowned Sardis Drumline who rocked the rink with their show during the 1st intermission on Saturday.

Congratulations go out to Margaret McBride whose name was drawn at center ice as the winner of the $10,000 of prizes courtesy of Zone Garage Fraser Valley, Stone’s Speed Shop, Certified Auto Sound and Mountain Mechanical Pacific. And congrats to Josh Fuller who won a brand-new lawn mower courtesy of Chris Wiebe and everyone at Makita.

Three Jr. Chiefs teams participated in the Net Drive Spring kick off tourney this past weekend in Chilliwack. The 2016 born, the 2015s and 2014s all made us proud with 2 of the 3 teams making the finals, one of them winning it all. But most importantly the kids had fun during their games and had a blast attending our play-off games.

One more congratulations, to Chiefs Alumni Jordan Kawaguchi whose Belfast Giants won the Elite League Championship in Northern Ireland. “Guch” is tied with Doug Ast as the Chilliwack Chiefs all time points leader