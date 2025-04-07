AbbyPD, School District, UFV Respond to Sunday Online School Threat – AbbyPD Media Video

Abbotsford – On Sunday evening, the Abbotsford Police Department became aware of an email and social media posts circulating among parents and the community, claiming that acts of violence will occur Monday, April 7th, 2025, targeting various schools in Abbotsford.

Over the weekend, AbbyPD responded to numerous “swatting” calls across the city, which falsely claimed that violence was occurring, and people were in danger. Each call was assessed and responded to by AbbyPD, and all were determined to be false.

AbbyPD is taking this claimed threat of violence seriously and is currently investigating the origin of the messages. Currently, there is no information to suggest that this threat is real, and investigators believe this incident is yet another swatting attempt.

The Abbotsford Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community. Should any new information regarding student safety come to AbbyPD’s attention, the AbbyPD will ensure the public is informed.

From Abbotsford School District: We are aware of a serious online threat was made against schools in our district. We take any such threat with the utmost seriousness and immediately involved the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

APD has found no evidence to suggest the threat is credible. Based on their review, we are confident that there is no known risk to our schools, students, or staff.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.

Langley RCMP received multiple calls regarding an email circulating online that referenced threats of violence targeting schools and daycares in both Langley and Abbotsford.

The email, which appears to have been sent to various recipients, contains concerning language alleging potential acts of violence.

We are closely working with the Abbotsford Police Department to thoroughly investigate these reported threats. At this time, there is no information to indicate that the threat is credible, said Sergeant Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact their local Police agency.

From UFV: Many of you are aware of an online threat that was made against our Abbotsford campus, along with several surrounding school districts on Sunday, April 6 that is currently being reported in the media and widely circulated on social media channels. We take any threat with seriousness and immediately involved the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

APD has found no evidence to suggest the threat is credible. Based on their review, we are confident that there is no known risk to our campuses.

The safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority. We understand that such threats can be unsettling for some individuals.

Campuses remain open. If you see anything concerning, as always, call 9-1-1. We will provide any further updates should they become available.

