Saturday Night Sweep – Abby PD Nab 14 Impaired Drivers

Abbotsford – On Saturday night (April 6) , Abbotsford Police Departmentremoved 14 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roadways in a single shift.

Several accidents involved impaired drivers, including a serious incident where a vehicle struck a power pole at the intersection of South Fraser Way and Hill Tout Street.

The driver fled on foot but was located and arrested by our officers, providing a breath sample nearly 2.5 times the legal limit. Fortunately, no one was injured in this collision. Power in the area remains out as crews work to repair the damage. This driver faces several criminal charges.