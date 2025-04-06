Skip to content

Saturday Night Sweep – Abby PD Nab 14 Impaired Drivers

Home
Crime
Saturday Night Sweep – Abby PD Nab 14 Impaired Drivers

Abbotsford – On Saturday night (April 6) , Abbotsford Police Departmentremoved 14 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roadways in a single shift.

Several accidents involved impaired drivers, including a serious incident where a vehicle struck a power pole at the intersection of South Fraser Way and Hill Tout Street.

The driver fled on foot but was located and arrested by our officers, providing a breath sample nearly 2.5 times the legal limit. Fortunately, no one was injured in this collision. Power in the area remains out as crews work to repair the damage. This driver faces several criminal charges.

2025 AbbyPD April 5 Impaired Drivers

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Steelin In The Years March 28 Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts