Skip to content

May 4 (insert inside joke) – Music of John Williams – Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra – Rotary Hall – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Home
Arts and Entertainment
May 4 (insert inside joke) – Music of John Williams – Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra – Rotary Hall – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Join the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra on May the 4th with a delightful concert of music from the Star Wars Universe! Enjoy pieces from the Original Trilogy, the sequels, and brand new arrangements from Rogue One and Ahsoka! Put on your Jedi or Sith robes and relish in incredible music from a galaxy far far away!

The wonderful music of John Williams including many of the Starwars Suites, The Mandalorian, Jurassic Park,Schindler’s List and music from Coldplay. Special guest players will be joining the CMO from the Vancouver Pops Orchestra for this very exciting collaboration. Wonderful visuals and some light sabre play are in the planning.

Click here to get your tickets: https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/may-the-4th…/

Rotary Hall Studio Theatre

$45.00 – Adults

$40.00 – Students/Seniors

20% 0ff – Explore the Arts Red Membership Program Rate

15% 0ff – Joy Years (55+) Membership Program Rate

10% 0ff – Discovery Membership Program Rate

$15 – U28 (under 28) Membership Program Rate

May 4, 2025 – 3:00 pm

2025 CMO Artistic Director, Gregory Douglas Johnson…not that he’s a fan …….
2025 CMO May the 4th Be With You

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Steelin In The Years March 28 Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts