Payment Bump for Seniors, Low Income Renters

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Starting April 1, 2025, and as part of Budget 2025, RAP and SAFER programs have expanded eligibility criteria that will benefit more than 30,000 households in B.C. Existing eligible recipients will also see an automatic increase in their average benefits, providing them with more financial assistance to contribute toward rent. These changes build on the improvements to SAFER and the one-time RAP benefit introduced in April 2024.

“Seniors are vital to our communities, and they should receive the support they need to live comfortably,” said Susie Chant, parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care. “This change to eligibility requirements offers much-needed relief for low-income seniors and families facing rising living costs. These improvements will help seniors live safely and comfortably in their homes and in communities they’ve helped build.”

Improvements to RAP include:

increasing the household income limit for eligibility from $40,000 to $60,000 (before taxes) is expected to nearly double the number of families eligible for support from approximately 3,200 to nearly 6,000;

increasing the average family supplement for existing recipients from $400 per month to $700 per month;

implementing single provincial rent ceilings based on household size, which can now be reviewed and amended annually and will help ensure rent support for people remains adequate and flexible to changes; and

removing the requirement for employment income, which will result in low-income families that are not receiving income or disability assistance being able to receive rental assistance if other eligibility requirements are met.

Enhancements to SAFER include:

increasing the average supplement by nearly 30%, bringing the average monthly subsidy for existing seniors to $337.

increasing the household income limit for eligibility from $37,240 to $40,000, which is expected to benefit as many as 1,600 more seniors, for an estimated total of 25,000 SAFER recipients; and