May 4 (insert inside joke) – Music of John Williams – Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra – Rotary Hall – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Join the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra on May the 4th with a delightful concert of music from the Star Wars Universe! Enjoy pieces from the Original Trilogy, the sequels, and brand new arrangements from Rogue One and Ahsoka! Put on your Jedi or Sith robes and relish in incredible music from a galaxy far far away!

The wonderful music of John Williams including many of the Starwars Suites, The Mandalorian, Jurassic Park,Schindler’s List and music from Coldplay. Special guest players will be joining the CMO from the Vancouver Pops Orchestra for this very exciting collaboration. Wonderful visuals and some light sabre play are in the planning.

Click here to get your tickets: https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/may-the-4th…/

Rotary Hall Studio Theatre

$45.00 – Adults

$40.00 – Students/Seniors

20% 0ff – Explore the Arts Red Membership Program Rate

15% 0ff – Joy Years (55+) Membership Program Rate

10% 0ff – Discovery Membership Program Rate

$15 – U28 (under 28) Membership Program Rate

May 4, 2025 – 3:00 pm

2025 CMO Artistic Director, Gregory Douglas Johnson…not that he’s a fan …….