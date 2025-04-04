Major Bust By Gang Enforcement Team – Drugs and Guns Seized from New West to Chilliwack

Fraser Valley (CFSEU/UGET) – The Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) conducted proactive enforcement in the Lower Mainland resulting in the seizure of drugs, cash and firearms.

From March 18 to March 24, 2025, UGET conducted strategic enforcement in Surrey, New Westminster, Langley, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and North Vancouver. As a result, the following items were seized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

• Three (3) firearms:

o a shot gun;

o a semi-automatic pistol;

o and a replica firearm

• Cash totaling over $33,000.00

• A Tesla Model 3

• 107 grams of suspected cocaine

• 147 grams of suspected fentanyl

• Additional suspected drugs included methamphetamine, illicit cannabis, psilocybin, prescription medication, ketamine, oxycodone and crystal meth

• A smoke grenade

• Five (5) knives, two (2) cans of bear spray, two (2) digital scales and multiple cell phones

“Seizing illegal drugs, cash and firearms disrupts criminal enterprises and diminishes the ability of organized crime to harm communities. By removing these dangerous elements from the streets, CFSEU officers not only protect the public’s safety but also restore a sense of security, ensuring that communities can thrive without the threat of violence or drug-related harm”, says Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Media Relations Officer for CFSEU-BC.