IIO Clears Agassiz RCMP After 4 People Injured in 2022 Traffic Stop

Surrey/Agassiz— The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has now completed its investigation into a motor vehicle incident in the Harrison Mills area near Agassiz where four people were injured (IIO 2022-249).

At about 12:40 a.m. on September 17, 2022, police took steps to attempt to conduct a traffic stop of a Toyota Matrix that was believed to be driven by people associated with several crimes in the Fraser Valley in the days prior. The attempt to stop was unsuccessful.

Shortly thereafter, the Matrix was involved in a collision with a Honda CRV in the 3800 block of Lougheed Highway.

The Matrix and CRV each had two occupants and all four were injured in the collision. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and began an investigation.

The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including statements from two of the four affected persons, civilian witnesses, cellphone video footage, and police records – and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer may have committed an offence. The officers’ attempt to stop the vehicle was lawful, and they are not responsible for the driving behaviour that resulted in the collision.

The IIO investigation is now concluded, and a public report in this matter will be published following conclusion of related court proceedings.