Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – April 3

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

DERLAGO, Kalen

Age: 53

Height: 6’6” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Criminal Harassment and Fail to Appear

Warrant in effect: March 24, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction:  Chilliwack

