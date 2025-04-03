2025 Harrison Tulip Festival Opens April 15

Harrison – Spring is here, and that means it’s time to tiptoe through the tulips! The Harrison Tulip Festival officially opens on April 15, offering 40 acres of breathtaking blooms with over 12 million tulip and double daffodil bulbs in bloom. Nestled against the stunning Mount Cheam, it’s the perfect destination for vibrant springtime memories.

They were named the world’s “Best Instagrammable Tulip Farm” at the World Tulip Summit in Holland! Come see for yourself why we’ve earned this recognition with photo-perfect backdrops including a windmill, vintage bicycles, antique tractors, swing sets, a 1950s convertible, and more.

What’s New This Year? Expanded Farm Store – Find fresh-cut tulips, tulip-inspired chocolates & cookies, and Dutch-themed gifts. Larger Show Garden – Now twice its original size, featuring a working waterwheel and tranquil walkways. New Experiences – Enjoy yoga in the fields, bouquet-making workshops, live music, and food trucks daily. Flower-Themed Picnic Tables – The perfect spot to enjoy lunch with a view.

With different floral varieties blooming throughout the season, there’s always something new to see!

5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz

Hours: Open daily starting April 15, from 10 AM – 6:30 PM (early openings on weekends & holidays!)

Tickets: Starting at $17 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for kids.