Streams’ Zeeshan Khan – Named Federal Liberal Candidate for Chilliwack-Hope – Election Day April 28

Chilliwack – After a false start and some embarrassing social media missteps, the Liberals have chosen Streams Executive Director Zeeshan Khan as the candidate for the April 28 Federal Election. Another candidate was allegedly named last weekend, however he is not the person running.

In a brief statement on his Facebook page, he confirmed that he is indeed, the candidate: Team Carney Liberal Party Candidate Chilliwack-Hope.

His online resume includes:

CYCW at School District No. 33 – Chilliwack

Accessible & Inclusion Advisory Committee. at City of Chilliwack

Co-founder and Project Lead. at Streams Foundation Canada

Worked at Chilliwack Society for Community Living

