Streams’ Zeeshan Khan – Named Federal Liberal Candidate for Chilliwack-Hope – Election Day April 28

Chilliwack – After a false start and some embarrassing social media missteps, the Liberals have chosen Streams Executive Director Zeeshan Khan as the candidate for the April 28 Federal Election. Another candidate was allegedly named last weekend, however he is not the person running.
In a brief statement on his Facebook page, he confirmed that he is indeed, the candidate: Team Carney Liberal Party Candidate Chilliwack-Hope.
His online resume includes:
CYCW at School District No. 33 – Chilliwack
Accessible & Inclusion Advisory Committee. at City of Chilliwack
Co-founder and Project Lead. at Streams Foundation Canada
Worked at Chilliwack Society for Community Living
More to come.
In a post sent to FVN: