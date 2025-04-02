Chilliwack – Be part of a milestone night of awe and inspiration as Beyond the Sky: An Intimate Evening with Chris Hadfield comes to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 25, 2025, marking a spectacular highlight of the Centre’s 15th Anniversary Season.

Renowned astronaut, author, and musician Chris Hadfield brings his signature blend of science, storytelling, and song to Chilliwack in an unforgettable evening that celebrates curiosity, creativity, and discovery. From commanding the International Space Station to captivating millions with his viral cover of Space Oddity, Hadfield has inspired a generation to look to the stars—and to reimagine what’s possible here on Earth.

This extraordinary event is generously co-presented by Odlum Brown, whose ongoing commitment to supporting the arts and enriching communities makes this special evening possible.

“We are excited to partner with the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on this milestone celebration,” says Odlum Brown Vice President, Branch Manager, Portfolio Manager, Paul Donaldson. “As a proudly Canadian investment firm for over 100 years, we’re delighted to play a role in bringing a remarkable Canadian like Chris Hadfield to our community here in the Fraser Valley!”

Through vivid storytelling, musical performance, and powerful reflections on leadership, exploration, and resilience, Beyond the Sky invites audiences of all ages to connect with the wonder of the cosmos—and with our shared human experience.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from one of Canada’s most iconic voices in science and culture. Join the Red Membership today and receive exclusive pre-sale access from April 28 to May 2. General public tickets go on sale May 5.

Beyond the Sky: An Intimate Evening with Chris Hadfield is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 25 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $135 for tier 1, $100 for tier 2, and $75 for tier 3, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).