Europa Super Circus Makes Their Canadian Debut under the Big Top at the Chilliwack Coliseum – May 15 – 18

Chilliwack – Europa Super Circus makes their highly-anticipated Canadian debut under the Big Top at the Chilliwack Coliseum from May 15th – 18th. Join us for an all-new production featuring an international company of award-winning, world-class European circus artists.

Tickets are on sale now for this once in a lifetime production for the FIRST TIME in Canada.

Guests are invited to step under the Big Top to take part in Europe’s grandest tradition; Europa Super Circus! Putting a modern twist on the beloved classic circus, Europa Super Circus offers an unforgettable evening of thrilling performances, mesmerizing lights, and whimsical delights. With talent from all over the globe, performances include tight-wire acrobats, the Wheel of Death, All-Star FMX Ultimate Circus Riders, high flying aerialists, dizzying roller skaters, and comedic clowns. Join us for an electrifying night of thrills, lights, and world-class European talent; a must see show for everyone! Hailing from generations of circus families, producers Desire Cardinali Chaves and Geoffrey Berhault have curated this all-new ensemble of Europe’s best circus artists!

Desire, a fifth generation circus artist from Portugal, performs with breathtaking grace and artistry, captivating audiences as a contortionist, hand balancer, and aerialist. Geoffrey Berhault, from Paris, France, a second-generation circus performer, specializes in tight-wire, where he combines dance, jumps, and flips on a 10 mm cable, no thicker than a pen! Angelo Chaves, fourth generation clown known as ‘Portugal’s Crown Jewel of Comedy’, is bringing his funny charm to the Big Top! Erica Cardinali from Italy, presents her aerial skills, hula hooping, and dizzying roller-skating display. Holding the Guinness World Record for most blindfolded turns in a “Wheel of Death”, Jose Armando Ponce Ramos, from Spain, defies the limits of gravity with each sensational performance. Disa Carneol, the world renown swinging trapeze sensation is bringing her somersaulting, quick twisting trapeze act to the circus ring.

Join Europa Super Circus for a never-before-seen experience. Visit SuperCircus.com for more information and the show schedule.