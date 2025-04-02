As Another Lockdown at Mountain Institution Ends, $140K of Contraband Discovered

Kent/Agassiz -– (Correctional Service Canada) As the lockdown put in place at Mountain Institution on March 21, 2025, has ended and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were seized which included cell phones, phone chargers, and methamphetamines.

On March 27, 2025, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized on the perimeter of Mountain Institution, the medium-security federal institution.

The contraband items seized included methamphetamine, shatter, card readers, cell phones and charging cords, SIM cards, and tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $140,300.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.