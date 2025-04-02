AbbyPD Introduces Visual Campaign to Help Combat Impaired Driving in the Community

Abbotsford – In a media release : Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) remains committed to road safety in the community, ensuring all road users reach their destinations safely.

This year, AbbyPD officers have already taken 345 impaired drivers off the roads, a significant increase from the 198 drivers removed during the same period in 2024.As part of AbbyPD’s three-pillar strategy—prevention, education, and enforcement—AbbyPD, in collaboration with ICBC and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), is introducing a visual reminder. Roadside signs will be placed throughout the community to highlight the weekly locations where AbbyPD officers have apprehended impaired drivers.

These signs will serve as a reminder to all road users about the devastating impacts of impaired driving. Additionally, they will remind the community to report any suspected impaired drivers to the police.

“While our increased enforcement efforts have contributed to these numbers, there appears to be a significant rise in impaired driving incidents. We are committed to understanding the underlying causes and addressing this issue head-on,” says Sergeant Paul Walker.

“We’re pleased to contribute to this campaign which shares our goal of reducing impaired driving and the devastating impacts on communities,” said Tanis Bieber, local road safety and community coordinator. “All impaired driving crashes are preventable, and it starts with planning a safe ride home – before you start drinking. Use a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare, or take transit.”

“Impaired is impaired. Making the choice to drive while under the influence is senseless and can have devastating impacts. Risking the lives of our fellow community members is not a choice that anyone should be making,” a reminder from Andrea Angers, Community Leader from MADD Upper Fraser Valley.