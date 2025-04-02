2025 Mission Folk Festival Lineup – July 25 to 27

Mission – The Mission Folk Music Festival announced the 2025 lineup of local, Canadian and international music artists and groups slated to perform at the 38th annual festival in beautiful Fraser River Heritage Park* just east of the city of Mission, BC. The 2025 festival dates are Friday July 25, Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27.

More detail and links for all artists are on the festival website www.missionfolkmusicfestival.ca )

The 2025 festival offers a widely diverse roster of talented artists and groups performing a range of musical genres and styles as well as disciplines, both traditional and contemporary (often both). Over 20 acts will perform at 4 daytime stages and on the evening Main Stage in the park, a beautiful shaded and pastoral regional park overlooking the Fraser River. Weekend passes plus Weekend passes + camping are on sale now at Early Bird prices. Early Bird single day tickets go on sale May 16. The deadline for purchasing tickets at this discount rate is June 30, 2025. On July 1, ticket prices will increase to the Advance rate. (see ticket info below)

MFMF’s Artistic Director, Michelle Demers Shaevitz, says: “We’ve been weaving the threads of folk traditions for 38 years and are thrilled to continue in that rich, enlightening, inspirational, entertaining, and time-honoured tradition again this year.

We invite music lovers from near and far to join us in Fraser River Heritage Park for a weekend full of fun, friendship, and great music. Come hear everything from folk songs to blues riffs, Celtic tunes, Americana sounds, global rhythms and more. This year’s artists range from the daring, outspoken and innovative to the comforting and, at times, happily familiar – but always with a unique twist.

We’re excited to welcome singer-songwriters, artists, musicians, dancers, and teachers whose influences are rooted here in Canada and in other places around the world. Audiences will hear a cappella harmonies that will send shivers up their spine, riveting Aussie Blues, an electrifying Latin American dance party, the laments of Scottish fiddle tunes, and more. They will experience powerful Indigenous singer songwriters, heartfelt protest songs, gritty Americana rockers, Yiddish folk songs – feel heart-pounding Brazilian rhythms, see the beauty of Fijian dance , and revel in authentic tunes from the prohibition. On site, audience members can participate in workshops, enjoy kid centered fun with Wee Folks activities, sing in our Festival Choir, and join in a song-writing or jam session.

The trust our audience puts in our team to create a beautiful event for them and their families is so appreciated by us all – and we cannot wait to gather under the stars, dance our hearts out and listen to the artists on stage and to each other.”