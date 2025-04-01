Skip to content

Multi Pack Deli Now Rebranded as Gunther’s

Chilliwack – NOTE – BIASED REPORTING TO FOLLOW … Gunther’s, formally Multi Pack is the neighbour of FVN Fraser Valley News.

…and we just love to eat BBQ and deli food !

On the corner of Victoria and Nowell stands a delicious landmark and in 2023, they celebrated their 25th anniversary.

Multi Pack has rebranded as Gunther’s, to pay homage to the owner’s Grandfather.

From the updated website: Gunthers Deli and Charcutiers has become a cornerstone of the local community for over 25 years, proudly offering high-quality meat to restaurants, retailers, and individual customers alike. Named in honor of the family’s grandfather, who began this journey in Germany after earning his master’s degree in butchery and charcuterie, the deli has a rich history. Now, three generations later, Gunthers continues to thrive, maintaining its commitment to using locally raised meats. With a blend of traditional techniques and a modern approach, the deli creates unique products that reflect the area’s agricultural heritage. Their offerings include an impressive assortment of sausages, catering services, a selection of meats from their smokehouse, and an artisan line of charcuterie.

Original 2023 FVN article is here.

2025 Gunther’s, formally Multi Pack – FVN

