H.R. MacMillon Space Centre Provided Free Admission to Valley Students During Spring Break – Will Do It Again In The Fall

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre successfully launched its inaugural Community Days event over spring break, welcoming over 400 Fraser Valley residents. Children and adults from Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz enjoyed the magic of space exploration with free admission last March 22 and 29. The Space Centre is now looking ahead to offering complimentary admission to Fraser Valley residents again next fall.

Community Days was made possible through a $50,000 sponsorship from Enbridge, an energy delivery company that operates a natural gas pipeline system across the province. Enbridge partnered with the Space Centre to extend access to communities in the Fraser Valley along its pipeline right-of-way.

Located in Vancouver’s scenic Vanier Park, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre – also known as the Planetarium – has been a leader in space science education for over 50 years. Through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, live science demonstrations, and an immersive planetarium shows, visitors experience everything from the latest space discoveries to the mysteries of black holes and distant galaxies.

As soon as visitors entered the Space Centre during Community Days, they were greeted with interactive booths and activities. A spinning wheel gave kids a chance to win various prizes, including another free visit to the Space Centre with their families. Children also had the opportunity to create their own designs using a 3D printer. However, the highlight for most was the Planetarium Star Theatre, where patrons enjoyed various space-themed shows.

After seeing such a positive response, the Space Centre and Enbridge are now planning for another series of Community Days this fall, ensuring even more Fraser Valley residents get the chance to visit and learn at the Space Centre.

Another exciting program in development through Enbridge’s sponsorship is a portable planetarium, which the Space Centre hopes to bring directly to communities. The portable planetarium is a giant inflatable dome that provides an immersive mini experience of being in a planetarium, surrounded by stars and the cosmos. This makes space education even more accessible, especially for those outside Greater Vancouver, who may not have the chance to travel to the Space Centre.

For exact dates and details of Community Days and other programs, visit spacecentre.ca or follow their social media pages.