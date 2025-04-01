Chilliwack’s 40th Annual Fun in the Sun Labour Day Long Weekend Slo Pitch Tournament – August 29 – September 1

Chilliwack – Registration is now open for Chilliwack’s 40th annual Fun in the Sun Labour Day Long Weekend slo pitch tournament. August 29th-31st -September 1st.

Coed (6 male & 4 female) Intermediate/Recreational Teams only

Entry: $450 per team

Guaranteed: 4 Games

There will be a “Beer Gardens”

Spn rules

Cash and/or Prizes will be awarded to top teams in each division

Entry deadline is August 8th/2023

(Space is Limited to the 1st 40 teams paid)

Send to: Etransfer/Cheque or pay cash: Fun in the Sun

Fun in the Sun Tournament

C/O Pernille Dolleris

2-9354 Hazel st

Chilliwack B.C

V2P 5N2

For more information call 604-819-4036 or email perdollca@yahoo.ca

Partial Proceeds Go to CATT Fund, We Got Back, Project Warmth

Facebook info is here