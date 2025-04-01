Chilliwack’s 40th Annual Fun in the Sun Labour Day Long Weekend Slo Pitch Tournament – August 29 – September 1

Chilliwack – Registration is now open for Chilliwack’s 40th annual Fun in the Sun Labour Day Long Weekend slo pitch tournament. August 29th-31st -September 1st.
Coed (6 male & 4 female) Intermediate/Recreational Teams only
Guaranteed: 4 Games
There will be a “Beer Gardens”
Spn rules
Cash and/or Prizes will be awarded to top teams in each division
Entry deadline is August 8th/2023
(Space is Limited to the 1st 40 teams paid)
Send to: Etransfer/Cheque or pay cash: Fun in the Sun
Fun in the Sun Tournament
C/O Pernille Dolleris
2-9354 Hazel st
Chilliwack B.C
V2P 5N2
For more information call 604-819-4036 or email perdollca@yahoo.ca
Partial Proceeds Go to CATT Fund, We Got Back, Project Warmth