BC Utilities Commission To Monitor Gas Prices As Carbon Tax Is Lifted

Vancouver – The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) will be monitoring the province’s retail fuel market to examine whether fuel companies are passing on savings from the removal of British Columbia’s (BC) carbon tax to customers.

On Monday March 31, the BC Government introduced legislation to remove the carbon tax, effective April 1, 2025. Currently, the carbon tax applied to gasoline in BC is 17.61 cents per litre and 20.74 cents per litre for diesel.

The BCUC expects that pump prices will reflect the removal of the carbon tax. However, the BCUC will collect data and information from retail stations under the Fuel Price Transparency Act to provide clarity on how quickly fuel prices reflect the removal throughout BC’s larger and smaller retail markets.

