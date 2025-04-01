Annual Fundraiser for The Ethan Fleming Memorial Scholarship for Imagine High

Chilliwack – The story came to light in February 2022. From FVN archives: He touched many in the Fraser Valley and around the world. There was a Public Celebration of Life for Ethan Flemming on November 20 (2022) at Evergreen Hall. The young man’s brave fight with cancer showed his desire to live, get back to school and hopefully, find a cure. Thank you to Ethan’s mom, Tanna for inviting everyone to the celebration of life. Ethan was an amazing young man . While battling cancer, he never let it get him down. At the celebration, it was announced that a bursary in Ethan’s name is in the works for his old school, Imagine High

From his mom Tanna and the Memorial Page – Ethan’s World

Fundraiser for The Ethan Fleming memorial scholarship for Imagine High

$5 a package of beautiful wildflowers

Prefect time to start in your garden are containers

Private message Ethan’s World for more details

Thanks so much for your support

Happy Spring everyone.