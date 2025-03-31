RCMP Now Using Langley Airport for Black Hawk Refueling

Langley – Since early February, an RCMP Black Hawk helicopter began patrolling the British Columbia-U.S. border.

While BC already has the largest air service fleet in the RCMP, with both rotary (helicopter) and fixed-wing (airplane) aircraft strategically positioned across the province supporting operations, including border security, we welcome the added strength of the RCMP Black Hawk helicopter.

In a media rel;ease, Langley Regional Airport (YNJ) announced that they have a new reoccurring visitor. An RCMP Blackhawk helicopter is now touching down at the airport for periodic refuelling during its border patrol operations in the area.

The RCMP Boarder Patrol Services announced the use of Blackhawk helicopters in their anti-smuggling operations at a press conference held at the Langley Regional Airport on February 7, 2025. These helicopters are instrumental in combating illegal border crossings, human smuggling, and the trafficking of drugs and contraband.

To enhance operational efficiency, the Langley Regional Airport has become a key refueling station for the Blackhawk helicopters, given the airport’s strategic proximity to the international border. This logistical advantage allows for quick response times and increased coverage in border patrol efforts. The deployment of these advanced aircraft signifies a significant step in the RCMP’s ongoing efforts to secure the Canadian border and prevent illicit activities.

“It’s been exciting and encouraging to have the RCMP repeatedly use the Langley Regional Airport as a fueling hub for the Blackhawk helicopter. We hope they continue to take advantage of what Langley Regional Airport has to offer for all future visits,” said Langley Regional Airport Manager Patrick Sihota.

Anyone who sees or hears the helicopter should not be alarmed as its flight is simply part of normal police operations.