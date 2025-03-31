Election 2025 – Jeff Howe – Liberal Candidate for Mission–Matsqui–Abbotsford – Teacher, Student, Lawyer

Fraser Valley – – Jeff Howe is the Federal Liberal Candidate for Mission–Matsqui–Abbotsford.

From the Liberal Party of Canada website:

“Jeff Howe lives in his hometown of Abbotsford, B.C. with his wife Tina, and their three children, Katherine, Elowen, and John. A member of the Law Society of Saskatchewan, and the Law Society of Ontario, he maintains a law practice focussed on Canadian Aboriginal law.

From 2012 to 2023, Jeff served as General Counsel to a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan and to its group of companies, and has served on the National Board of Directors for the Canadian Bar Association from 2017 to 2019. Jeff has a proven legal track record, having argued before numerous boards, tribunals and courts, including the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal.

Jeff looks forward to putting his legal experience to use, providing a strong voice for Mission—Matsqui—Abbotsford in the House of Commons.

Jeff holds a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Victoria, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Saskatchewan. Making the most of his academic career, Jeff spent a year of his undergrad on exchange at University of Southern Mississippi, studied Mandarin at the College of Intensive Chinese Language Studies, Beijing Language and Culture University, and served as President of the Law Students’ Association during his third year at the University of Saskatchewan. A teacher as well as a student, Jeff taught English in Taiwan from 1999 to 2002, and, since 2009, has consistently served as a guest lecturer at the University of Saskatchewan College of Law, on the Crown’s duty to consult and accommodate.

Outside his law practice and guest lecturing, Jeff enjoys playing recreational soccer and spending time with his family. He looks forward to being able to represent the people of Mission—Matsqui—Abbotsford and help bring their voice to Ottawa.”

Election day is April 28.