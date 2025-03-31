Election 2025 – Former Abbotsford Reporter Turned Realtor Kevin Gillies – Running as Liberal in Abbotsford-South Langley

Abbotsford – He used to write for the Abbotsford Times and currently he is a realtor.

Kevin Gillies is running as the Liberal Candidate in Abbotsford-South Langley.

From his webpage:

“I am running as the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for the Abbotsford-South Langley riding, in this upcoming federal election. I am excited about the opportunity to campaign in this election, which I consider to be one of the most-important elections in Canadian history. I am also really excited about the opportunity to represent our community in Ottawa, as part of a Mark Carney government.

I have no doubt that Carney is the best political leader to represent this country in our current trade situation with the United States and China, and in these uncertain economic times. Carney is an intelligent and educated economist with the education and experience to navigate global economic challenges and I believe in his vision to open up Canadian trade and build infrastructure to make “Canada Strong.”

I am an educated former journalist who has lived and worked in the Central Fraser Valley for more than 30 years. I am familiar with the issues facing the Abbotsford-Langley region, and this country. Pierre Poilievre’s constant “Canada is Broken” rhetoric, his Trump-like campaign tactics, and his plans to cut services to seniors, veterans and Canadians are not the answer Canada needs.”

Election Day is April 28.