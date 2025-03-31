Skip to content

Chilliwack Giants Fundraiser for New Tricaster to Broadcast Games

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants with VBN Sports need you help.

A TriCaster is an all-in-one video production system that combines a video switcher, graphics player, replay system, and live streamer—everything they need to deliver high-quality game broadcasts!

Why Do They Need It?

Better Viewing Experience – High-quality broadcasts for family and friends near and far

Upgrade Our System – Our current setup is outdated, unsupported, and parts are becoming obsolete

Instant Replays & Graphics – Enhancing the action on the big screen at the field

Game Footage Review – Helps players refine skills, provides coaching analysis, and even aids in recruitment opportunities

Reliable & High-Quality Recording – Essential for all our video productions on YouTube and beyond

How Can You Help?

Donations can be made via e-transfer to payments@chilliwackgiants.com with the password “Giants”

Every contribution brings them closer to their goal! Thank you for your support—let’s take the broadcasts to the next level.

VBN Tricaster 2019
2025 Giants VBN Tricaster Fundraiser

