Chilliwack Giants Fundraiser for New Tricaster to Broadcast Games

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants with VBN Sports need you help.

A TriCaster is an all-in-one video production system that combines a video switcher, graphics player, replay system, and live streamer—everything they need to deliver high-quality game broadcasts!

Why Do They Need It?

Better Viewing Experience – High-quality broadcasts for family and friends near and far

Upgrade Our System – Our current setup is outdated, unsupported, and parts are becoming obsolete

Instant Replays & Graphics – Enhancing the action on the big screen at the field

Game Footage Review – Helps players refine skills, provides coaching analysis, and even aids in recruitment opportunities

Reliable & High-Quality Recording – Essential for all our video productions on YouTube and beyond

How Can You Help?

Donations can be made via e-transfer to payments@chilliwackgiants.com with the password “Giants”

Every contribution brings them closer to their goal! Thank you for your support—let’s take the broadcasts to the next level.

VBN Tricaster 2019