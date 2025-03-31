Chilliwack Giants Fundraiser for New Tricaster to Broadcast Games

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants with VBN Sports need you help.
A TriCaster is an all-in-one video production system that combines a video switcher, graphics player, replay system, and live streamer—everything they need to deliver high-quality game broadcasts!
Why Do They Need It?
Better Viewing Experience – High-quality broadcasts for family and friends near and far
Upgrade Our System – Our current setup is outdated, unsupported, and parts are becoming obsolete
Instant Replays & Graphics – Enhancing the action on the big screen at the field
Game Footage Review – Helps players refine skills, provides coaching analysis, and even aids in recruitment opportunities
Reliable & High-Quality Recording – Essential for all our video productions on YouTube and beyond
How Can You Help?
Donations can be made via e-transfer to payments@chilliwackgiants.com with the password “Giants”
Every contribution brings them closer to their goal! Thank you for your support—let’s take the broadcasts to the next level.