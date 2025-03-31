Skip to content

Busy Weekend for AbbyPD with Impaired Drivers, Impounded Vehicles

Abbotsford- (AbbyPD) – Over the weekend, from Friday at 5 PM to Monday at 6 AM, Abbotsford Police Department frontline teams handled 342 police files. The focus was on Road Safety, resulting in the removal of 16 impaired drivers, 7 excessive speeders, along with 38 violation tickets being issued. A total of 23 vehicles were impounded.

Officers also responded to a variety of incidents, including alarm calls, thefts, frauds, suspicious vehicles and persons, domestic disputes, calls involving persons in crisis, prowlers, and traffic-related issues.

2025 AbbyPD Impounded Vehicle – March 30

