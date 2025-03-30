Premier’s Statement on Eid al-Fitr, Sunday Gathering at Chilliwack’s Evergreen Hall

Victoria/Chilliwack – Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan:

“On the sighting of the new crescent moon, Muslims in British Columbia and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Eid al-Fitr, which is also known as the festival of breaking the fast, is a time for prayer and joyful gathering.

“After a month of prayer, reflection and disciplined fasting, many will gather to share a meal in what is considered a cultural and culinary highlight of the Muslim year. Some will mark this important day in sombre tones as a reflection of grief over the devastation and tragic loss of life in the Middle East.

“This is a time to express generosity and compassion as some of the core values of Islam. Gathering in community and making acts of charitable giving, known as Zakat al-Fitr, are at the heart of this important day.

“This day is also a time to recognize the invaluable contributions to British Columbia by Muslim communities, who have made our province a stronger and more vibrant place. We are fortunate to be home to Muslim communities with roots in every corner of the globe, all of them bringing their own traditions to this day of celebration.

“I wish a joyful Eid al-Fitr to all who celebrate.

“Eid Mubarak!”

From Zeeshan Khan – Streams – Eid Nimaz gathering at Evergreen Hall Sunday morning. Around 500 Muslims men, women and children attended the gathering.