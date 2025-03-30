Election 2025 – Jake Sawatzky is the Liberal Candidate for Chilliwack-Hope

Fraser Valley – The Federal Liberals in the Fraser Valley are now the last party to announce their candidates for the April 28 Federal Election.

Sawatzky is a former student of both UBC and Trinity Western University. He is president of Drop the Puck, the UBC student-run charity organization supporting CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver Fraser) Vancouver Fraser.

While FVN learned about the nomination on Saturday night, Chilliwack-Hope Liberal Party of Canada has told FVN that a full bio and statement will be released on Sunday.

The favorite in the election continues to be incumbent Conservative MP Mark Strahl.

More to come.