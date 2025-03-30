Cultus Lake’s Howden Tops Podium And Claims Crystal Globe, Canada Captures Nations Cup

Fjall Sweden/Calgary/Cultus Lake – (Alpine Canada) – It was a banner day for Canada and for Reece Howden (Chilliwack, BC) at Sunday’s FIS Ski Cross World Cup Finals in Idre Fjall (SWE). Howden won for the seventh time this season and in doing so captured his third Crystal Globe and also helped Canada to its fourth consecutive Nations Cup.

In the final race of the season, the Crystal Globe, given to the World Cup season point leader, came down to the big final as Howden lined up next to his closest competitor Italy’s Simone Deromedis. After racing from the front in his three heats today, Howden had to battle teammate Kris Mahler (Canmore, AB) who had strong starts all day, before a late pass gave Howden the win. This is Howden’s fourth win in the last five races, his 18th career World Cup win and his third Crystal Globe in five years to go along with Globes in 2021 and 2023.

“The goal has been three Globes and while I haven’t been able to go back-to-back, to do it in five years is amazing,” said Howden. “There are a lot of ups and downs in this sport and having confidence is key. As I’ve matured, I know what I’m capable of and I’m able to move on from the bad days.”

“There was no walking away with the Globe this season. It was a mental and physical battle the last few weeks of the season with the standings so tight and going through all the rounds keeping an eye on the other guys. It was amazing to be in the finals with Kris. He skied so well today it helped me relax a little having him there.”

Canada continued to stake it’s claim as the world leader in ski cross capturing the Nations Cup, awarded to the country with the most World Cup points, for the fourth year in a row, the eighth time in the last 10 seasons and for the 12th time in the 18 times the trophy has been presented.