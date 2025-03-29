Skip to content

Fundraiser: Burger Night at the Legion for the Chilliwack Military Museum – Saturday April 12 (VIDEO Interview) – Museum Needs Volunteers

Home
Armed Forces Military GENERIC
Fundraiser: Burger Night at the Legion for the Chilliwack Military Museum – Saturday April 12 (VIDEO Interview) – Museum Needs Volunteers

Sardis – The Chilliwack Military Museum is having a fundraiser to help with operating costs.
Tickets are $20 and with that you get a delicious burger and a side.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder will also have a live musical performance.
Please RSVP Jamie at cfbchs.treasurer@gmail.com or text/call 604-819-3220
Payment at the door, please bring cash for tickets and for the bar.


Fundraisers are not held often for the museum because of their generous donors.
Due to the increased cost of rent and utilities they are in need of help to keep their organization operating

For more information please feel free to contact Jamie or come in during our posted opening hours.

Facebook info is here.

From Jamie Brown, what the fundraiser is about as well as a call for volunteers:

CFB CHWK Burger Fundraiser April 12

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Steelin In The Years March 28 Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts