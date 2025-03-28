Skip to content

MMIWG2S+ Event Awareness – May 4 – Cheam FN

Home
Indigenous
MMIWG2S+ Event Awareness – May 4 – Cheam FN

Rosedale/Fraser Valley – Cheam First Nations’ MMIWG2S+ Awareness March is happening on Sunday, May 4, in Agassiz/Rosedale.

This event is open to everyone. More details to come.
* Poster-making and awareness videos on Friday, May 2nd.

Cheam FN Facebook – MMIWG2S+

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Steelin In The Years March 28 Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts