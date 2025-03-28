MMIWG2S+ Event Awareness – May 4 – Cheam FN

Rosedale/Fraser Valley – Cheam First Nations’ MMIWG2S+ Awareness March is happening on Sunday, May 4, in Agassiz/Rosedale.
This event is open to everyone. More details to come.
* Poster-making and awareness videos on Friday, May 2nd.
Rosedale/Fraser Valley – Cheam First Nations’ MMIWG2S+ Awareness March is happening on Sunday, May 4, in Agassiz/Rosedale.
This event is open to everyone. More details to come.
* Poster-making and awareness videos on Friday, May 2nd.
Chilliwack – The O’Connor Group Art Gallery at Chilliwack Cultural Centre is proud to present an exciting exhibition showcasing the exceptional artwork created by High
Rosedale/Fraser Valley – Cheam First Nations’ MMIWG2S+ Awareness March is happening on Sunday, May 4, in Agassiz/Rosedale. This event is open to everyone. More details
Chilliwack – Round hounds rejoice, they’re back. The British Columbia Lapidary Society hosts the BC Gem Show in BC each year. On the Saturday of
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Friday March 28, 2025. Highway 1 Sinkhole Near Hope, Conservative Rally.