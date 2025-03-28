Election 2025 – Aeriol Alderking, PPC Candidate for Abbotsford-South Langley

Fraser Valley – FVN will showcase ALL the candidates for the 2025 Federal Election.

Aeriol Alderking is the PPC Candidate for Abbotsford-South Langley.

From her media release:

Aeriol Alderking, the People’s Party of Canada for Abbotsford-South Langley, has been an outspoken voice and qualified advocate for people in the central Fraser Valley for decades.

As a treasurer, Aeriol Alderking kept two buildings functioning during COVID to make sure the addiction recovery programs continued to support people during lockdowns.

While acting as the president of the Fraser Valley Conservancy, she brought fiscal responsibility to ensure the protection of our land and endangered species.

She was team lead with the Breakfast Club, providing nutritious meals for Abbotsford Middle School.

Aeriol Alderking’s advocacy work assisting seniors, tenants and landlords, family transitions, writing affidavits for children and student educational issues.

Aeriol was an advocate for parental rights for 30 years beginning with the Toronto School Board protest through to Anti-SOGI protests. Assisted the Sikh community to understand the layers of legislation leading up to SOGI.

Aeriol Alderking volunteers with the Multicultural Society. She participates in PAC, DPAC, and BCCPAC representatives writing resolutions dealing with suicide in youth and emergency funding to keep parents engaged at the provincial level. $10 million dollars was given to PACs across the province as a result.

She led a missions trip to Gitxsan territory to provide support for ending suicide in youth and continued to provide hospital visitations and prayer support for members of their community.

Voting Day is April 28.