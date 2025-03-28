CVAA and O’Connor Group Art Gallery Present Annual ART 33 – District 33 High School Art Show 2025 – April 16 to May 17

Chilliwack – The O’Connor Group Art Gallery at Chilliwack Cultural Centre present an annual exhibition showcasing the exceptional artwork created by High School Students from SD 33.

The art show, featuring a variety of media and artistic expressions, will run from April 16 to May 17, in the O’Connor Group Art Gallery.

This annual event highlights the creativity and talent of local youth, offering a platform for students to share their unique perspectives and artistic voices. From painting and sculpture to photography and mixed media, visitors can expect to see a diverse range of works that represent the vibrant, artistic community within Chilliwack.

A special reception to honour the students and their work will be held on April 26 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. The reception is free and open to the public, providing an opportunity to meet the artists and celebrate their achievements.



Don’t miss this chance to experience the future of art in Chilliwack and support the talented young artists of SD 33.