BOOK INTERVIEW – “Cutting Edge Art” The Hope Chainsaw Carvings and Their Carvings” (VIDEO)

Hope – There is a new book called “Cutting Edge Art” The Hope Chainsaw Carvings and Their Carvings”. The authors have spend literally, years putting this together, talking with chainsaw artists and kudos to Hope Mayor Victor Smith.

Mary & Neil Anthes plus Ken & Evelyn Bruce are the co-authors and sat down with FVN’s Don Lehn to talk about the genesis of the project.

There will be a formal book launch at the Hope Library on Saturday April 12. The pre-orders alone have been strong and this is a perfect introduction to residents and visitors alike.

More information including purchase online at zirconpublications.square.site

About the Authors:

Mary Anthes

Mary has written articles for a magazine (Chimo), an online column (“Smooth Talking”, Kelowna Now),and a newsletter (“Learn Photography Kelowna”) over a period of forty-five years. The articles are nonfiction and include topics ranging from personal development and public speaking tips to scientific and educational articles. She is a professional photographer and lives in Westbank, BC, with her husband, Neil. She enjoys reading, travel, photography, and ballroom dancing. She is Evelyn’s sister.

Neil Anthes

Neil Anthes is the author of two books, Moments in Time (2014) and Contrary to Popular Belief (2017). He wrote for a magazine (Chimo)in the late 1970s. His topics have been nonfiction, mainly scientific and educational, with the exception of Contrary to Popular Belief, his first novel. Neil is also a professional photographer and with Mary owns a photography company, Anthes Photography. Neil enjoys reading, RVing, ballroom dancing, photography, and wine.

Evelyn Bruce

Evelyn wrote commercials for British Columbia Television (BCTV) for several years. She also wrote weekly columns for the Columbian newspaper and the Coquitlam Herald during the seventies. Her book, Community Housing for the Mentally Handicapped in British Columbia, was used as a reference manual by individuals establishing group homes compliant with BC government regulations. She taught classes on the subject at Douglas College, New Westminster, BC. Evelyn lives in Hope, BC, with her husband, Ken. She enjoys reading, sketching, painting, fishing, and RVing.

Ken Bruce

Ken wrote many chapters in the book Hammond Cedar Mill 100 Years of Growth produced by John Ambrosio (2010). He worked in the sawmill industry for forty-one years in positions ranging from labourer to supervisor, sales coordinator, and eventually to production planner for three cedar mills.

His expertise in computer programs has been vital in the writing of Cutting Edge Art. Ken enjoys fishing, gardening, woodworking, music, and RVing.