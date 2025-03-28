Skip to content

2025 BC Rock and Gem Show – Chilliwack Heritage Park – April 11 to 13

2025 BC Rock and Gem Show – Chilliwack Heritage Park – April 11 to 13

Chilliwack – Rock hounds rejoice, they’re back.

The British Columbia Lapidary Society hosts the BC Gem Show in BC each year. On the Saturday of the show weekend, they also host the Rocklovers-Round-Up Tailgate Sale, an additional building of dozens of informal sellers.

April 11, 12 & 13, 2025
Friday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Chilliwack Heritage Park
44140 Luckakuck Way Chilliwack, BC

Rocklovers-Round-Up Tailgate Sale One Day Only!
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Saturday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Adults – $6.00
Students (6 – 17) – $2.00
Under 6 (accompanied by an adult) – Free
3 Day Pass – $12.00

Facebook info is here

