REACTION – WHL Addresses Chilliwack’s Potential Expansion Franchise – “Mistakes were made in the past” (VIDEO) Chilliwack Chamber, Mayor Popove Releases Statement

Chilliwack – On Tuesday March 25, the top brass with the WHL including Commissioner Dan Near and most of Chilliwack Council, held a briefing at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

This was to announce that the process to find an owner for a potential new WHL franchise is underway. The potential is to join the league for the 2026-27 season.

The previous team, the Chilliwack Bruins, left for Victoria in 2011 after five seasons, which left a bad taste in the mouths of many hockey fans.

The process was sped up as the City looks to recalim the Chilliwack Coliseum. In 2002, the City of Chilliwack entered into a Public-Private Partnership (P3) agreement with the Chiefs Development Group (CDG) for the financing, design, building and operation of what is now known as the Chilliwack Coliseum (then Prospera Centre and paved the way for the now departed WHL Bruins who eventually left for Victoria – That controversial move was April 2011) . This enabled the City to provide residents with a state-of-the-art arena at a lower cost than if the City built and operated the facility.

In line with the agreement, the City announce that ownership of the Chilliwack Coliseum will revert back to the City of Chilliwack on May 1, 2025. The City is currently working on an agreement with the CDG for the management operations of the facility until May 1, 2026, and will work with the CDG and current tenants on a transition plan.

Near was not the Commissioner back then but you will see in the WHL video that: “I know the pain it caused, Looking back, our departure was regrettable and created a long-standing friction between our league and this vibrant and growing community. I can’t turn back the clock, but I can look everyone here in the eye and say, on behalf of the league, that I apologize for what this community went through in 2011. We made a mistake and can’t change what happened, but we’re here today to make amends for it.”

What was not mentioned to an invite only crowd, was the fate of the BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs who are the prime tenants in the Chilliwack Coliseum and the PJHL Chilliwack Jets. This will impact them even though they play in Sardis.

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove made the rounds on radio stating is a “community guy” and does not support the WHL parachuting any new team into the market. The Chiefs and the Jets are foremost in his heart. He did not have the good conscience to be part of this media conference to represent the city. After local radio, Popove told FVN that he is done doing interviews, he said his piece that he does not support this. He did say in one interview that the Chiefs would play the 25-26 season but after that, it was not clear if the team would stay in town. NOTE that currently, the WHL DOES NOT have any ownership lined up.

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove issued a statement on March 27:

I recently shared a personal opinion on our local radio station (s), and acknowledge that my comments may have been misinterpreted as the opinion of Council. I would like to clarify my intentions and confirm the City of Chilliwack’s support and excitement over the WHL expansion to Chilliwack. On Tuesday, Chilliwack City Council joined the WHL in celebrating its expansion to Chilliwack. I chose not to attend the announcement due to personal reasons. I did not mean to disrespect the WHL in any way by my absence, and I apologize if it was taken that way. Council is remarkable in that we can respectfully disagree with one another while remaining committed to the democratic process. We are dedicated to serving the best interests of Chilliwack and moving forward together once a decision has been made. Council considered several factors before moving forward with the WHL. We examined the high level of play that will provide enhanced entertainment for the fans, opportunities for youth in our community, financial benefits for taxpayers, and more. The WHL is a Tier 1 hockey league that boasts the most Western Canadian players of any league and develops young Canadian hockey players for the NHL; the expansion to Chilliwack will benefit our minor and junior players in town. With the WHL, we will be able to offer residents increased ice time and dry floor activities at the Coliseum. Ultimately, Council made a decision that serves the best interest of our community. We are excited that the WHL has selected Chilliwack for expansion and look forward to taking the next steps together in order to welcome a new team to our incredible community.

Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce: Excitement is in the air as Chilliwack prepares to welcome a WHL expansion team to our city! This is more than just hockey—it’s an incredible opportunity for economic growth, tourism, and the continued development of our local sports programs. As highlighted in the official press conference, the arrival of a higher-calibre team will elevate the profile of our community, drawing visitors, businesses, and fans from across the region.

A team of this level means increased opportunities for our youth programs, providing young athletes with greater exposure, mentorship, and pathways to higher levels of competition. It’s an inspiration for the next generation of players and a source of pride for our entire city. As Chilliwack continues to grow, so do our amenities, experiences, and community programs—this expansion team is another milestone in that journey.

The impact extends beyond the rink. Local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and tourism-related industries will all see positive effects, as more visitors come to experience the games and explore what Chilliwack has to offer. New partnerships and collaborations will emerge, strengthening our economy and reinforcing why Chilliwack is such an incredible place to live, work, and play.

We are also very pleased with the decision of the City of Chilliwack to regain ownership of the Coliseum. With capital investments planned to improve the facility and enhance community experiences, this will only further enrich what Chilliwack has to offer. These investments will ensure that our sports infrastructure remains top-tier, providing a home for athletes and fans alike.

While we recognize the excitement and potential for these new developments, it would be remiss not to acknowledge our longstanding relationship with the Chilliwack Chiefs. The Chiefs are an integral part of our community in many ways—their volunteerism and commitment to community do not go unnoticed. As they continue their journey, let’s show them our full support as they head into the playoffs, currently sitting in 1st place in their division with one home game left! Let’s cheer for our Chiefs!

Hockey has always been at the heart of our city, and this expansion is another exciting moment in our shared history. We can’t wait to see the impact this team will have, and we invite you to join us in celebrating this milestone for Chilliwack. The future of hockey—and our community—has never looked brighter!

Acting Mayor Jason Lum in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn on the potential WHL return to Chilliwack: