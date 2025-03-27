Reach Gallery Museum’s New Executive Director – Sandra Dyck

Abbotsford – The Board of Directors of The Reach Gallery Museum is excited to announce that Sandra Dyck has joined the organization as the new Executive Director. Sandra is an experienced and dynamic cultural leader who served as Director of Carleton University Art Gallery (CUAG) in Ottawa from 2012 until her recent retirement from Carleton University.

Sandra is connected to the Fraser Valley — having been born and raised in Chilliwack — and deeply respects and believes in the work of The Reach.

“As Director of CUAG, Sandra brought effective leadership skills, a capacity for experimentation and a commitment to advance social change. She realized significant accomplishments in such key areas as community partnerships, revenue generation, digital initiatives and youth engagement,” said Laura Authier, Board Chair.

“I am honoured to take on this new position and look forward to collaborating with the exceptionally talented, dedicated and enterprising Reach team,” Sandra said. “I am invested in helping The Reach be a vital gathering place where the visual arts, public programs and storytelling powerfully coalesce to serve community, encourage reciprocal public exchange, foster empathy and build a more just and equitable society.”

Sandra Dyck holds a Master of Arts in Canadian art history from Carleton University and a Bachelor of Arts in art history and history from the University of Victoria. She organized over fifty exhibitions at CUAG, where she was curator from 2005-12, and her award-winning writing has been widely published.

She has developed her leadership skills at programs including Tate Intensive: Making Tomorrow’s Art Museum (Tate Modern, London) Carleton Leader 3 (Carleton University, Ottawa), and NextGen: Canada (Getty Leadership Institute, Alberta Museums Association, University of Alberta Museums). Dyck served on the Board of Canadian Art Museum Directors Organization from 2014-18.