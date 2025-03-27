Indigenous Storytelling with Spirit and Tradition: Dancers of Damelahamid – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – April 18

Chilliwack – Experience the rich cultural heritage of the Indigenous peoples of the Northwest Coast as the acclaimed Dancers of Damelahamid bring their mesmerizing performance, Spirit and Tradition, to Chilliwack. On April 18, you can experience an unforgettable evening of dance, music, and storytelling that bridges generations and celebrates Indigenous identity.

Spirit and Tradition is a powerful production that showcases the elegance and vibrancy of coastal Indigenous dance, incorporating stunning regalia, intricate choreography, and immersive multimedia elements. Rooted in traditional teachings, the performance weaves together ancient and contemporary artistic expressions, creating a transformative experience that resonates deeply with you.

The performance not only showcases the artistic mastery of the Dancers of Damelahamid but also serves as a platform for dialogue and cultural appreciation. Through the movements of the dancers, Spirit and Tradition invites you to reflect on the significance of Indigenous traditions in contemporary society, fostering a sense of unity and respect across diverse communities.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the beauty and resilience of Indigenous dance in a performance that promises to uplift, educate, and inspire.

Spirit and Tradition Dancers of Damelahamid is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35, with Membership Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Spirit and Tradition Dancers of Damelahamid is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Emil Anderson. Additional sponsors include: Algra Borthers; District 1881, Community Futures, Cowork Chilliwack, Lock’s Pharmacy, O’Connor Group, Myriad Technologies, Coast Chilliwack Hotel, Bear Image Productions, HUB International, Canadian Tire,Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.