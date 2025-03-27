Election 2025 – Mike de Jong Running as an Independent in Abbotsford-South Langley

Fraser Valley – The Federal Conservatives said he was not their candidate. Things in politics have a way of pivoting, rather quickly.

In a social media post on March 27:

Mike de Jong responded to growing calls from the people of Abbotsford-South Langley for their democratic rights to be respected by announcing that he will run as an independent candidate in the upcoming federal election.

The decision comes in the wake of a bizarre decision from the Conservative Party of Canada to block de Jong at the very last minute after a year of campaigning for the nomination in Abbotsford-South Langley. Despite a unanimous recommendation from the local riding association that de Jong’s candidacy be approved, party insiders in Ottawa instead disqualified de Jong, without explanation, paving the way for the installation of a candidate lacking any of the qualifications necessary to provide effective representation to the community.

“The families of Abbotsford-South Langley are on the front line economically and geographically of the attacks that have been launched against Canada by Donald Trump. Now, more than ever, this community deserves a federal representative who is capable of speaking forcefully and thoughtfully on their behalf. The people that I have represented for decades in the B.C. Legislature should not be forced to accept a candidate that has been imposed upon them by some backroom party hacks in Ottawa, particularly when the individual being forced upon them has demonstrated absolutely no capacity to discharge the duties of a member of Parliament.”

De Jong reiterates “I’m offering to stand as an independent candidate because the people of Abbotsford-South Langley deserve the strongest possible representation. The decision by party operatives in Ottawa to manipulate the candidate selection process denies them that opportunity. These party operatives in Ottawa overruled the local committee and forced through

a candidate who was unanimously rejected by that local selection committee violating the basic principle of grassroots democracy that should be at the heart of our electoral system.”

De Jong has pledged to campaign in support of the following fundamental principles:

– Fiscally responsible government that stops piling unsustainable debt and deficits on the backs of Canadians

– Reducing the tax burden faced by Canadians

– Providing treatment for addicted citizens instead of free drugs

– Addressing the public safety crisis that has left too many families fearful in their own communities

– A strengthened Canadian military that has the tools necessary to defend our sovereignty and freedom in an increasingly hostile world

– Strengthening our Canadian economy to ensure we are in the best possible position to combat the attacks being launched against us by an irresponsible and irrational US President who continues to challenge our right to exist as a country

For over 30 years de Jong has served British Columbia with distinction, holding key leadership roles, including Minister of Finance, Minister of Health, Attorney General, Aboriginal Affairs Minister and Forest Minister. His experience in negotiating international trade deals, managing multi-billion dollar balanced budgets and fighting on behalf of British Columbians uniquely qualifies him to advocate for his community and province at the federal level.

De Jong’s campaign is already in full swing and is gaining momentum daily. “No one underestimates the challenge we face as an independent campaign,” says de Jong. “However, the thousands of people who have urged me to stand in this election all have one thing in common … we all believe that democracy belongs to the people and we refuse to give up on Canada’s democracy.”

The campaign will continue in the coming days with events and town halls where voters can speak directly with Mike de Jong about the future of Abbotsford-South Langley and Canada.

