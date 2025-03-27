Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – March 27

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
STAMPER, Matthew
Age: 36
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 260lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possess Firearm without License or Registration. Possess Firearm While Prohibited x2, Possess Unauthorized Firearm
Warrant in effect: March 24, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
MASON, Crystal
Age: 39
Height: 5’4” ft
Weight: 139lbs
Hair: Red/Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Theft Over $5000 and Public Mischief
Warrant in effect: March 24, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack