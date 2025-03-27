Chilliwack, Tzeachten Among Provincial Grant Recipients for Cycling and Walking Paths

Fraser Valley – Cyclists and walkers will enjoy more multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, and safety improvements as the Province helps local governments expand their active transportation infrastructure.

In Eastern Fraser Valley:

Chilliwack – McIntosh active transportation improvement project

Approximately 450 metres of multi-use pathway (MUP) connecting a middle school and pedestrian rail tunnel.

Chilliwack – Edward to Mary active transportation improvement project

Multi-use pathway starting at the Edward St. frontage of 45489 Bernard Ave, travelling along Menholm Road, and ending at the corner of Hodgins Ave and Mary Street.

Tzeachten – Chilliwack River Road sidewalks (Phase 3)

Increase connectivity with the installation of approximately 400 metres of sidewalk on the west side of Chilliwack River Road.

“With this funding, we’re helping communities across B.C. build a more sustainable future,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “By connecting communities with dedicated active transportation infrastructure, we’re encouraging people to cycle, walk or roll, which is good for our health and lessens our reliance on passenger vehicles.”

A new round of provincial funding is supporting 53 active transportation infrastructure projects in B.C. communities. Additionally, nine communities are receiving funding to create network plans for future active transportation. These communities are benefiting from $24 million inprovincial funding.

The grants will improve connections to employment, school, transit and recreational centres throughout the province.

The Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program funds Indigenous, local and regional governments with cost-sharing investments of up to $500,000 for infrastructure projects and as much as $50,000 in funding to develop active transportation network plans. These projects make it safer and more efficient for people to use active transportation in their communities.

Since 2020, the Province has funded 327 projects across 187 communities through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, supporting the Province’s CleanBC commitment to increase shares of trips by walking, cycling and transit.