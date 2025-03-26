2025 Chilliwack Vedder River Clean Up – April 5

Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society for their annual Spring River Cleanup, Saturday April 5.

Registration is open at Thompson Regional Park from 8:30-9:30am and they will supply garbage bags, gloves, and pick-up sticks.

They ask that all garbage be dropped off at the Park no later than 1:30pm.

Facebook info is here.

The Society invite you and al Adopt-A-River volunteers to join them at THOMPSON REGIONAL PARK (48600 Chilliwack Lake Rd), to get our beautiful Chilliwack Vedder River valley all cleaned up for Spring. Registration will be open from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, and if you PRE-REGISTER before the event, you will receive an extra raffle ticket.

To pre-register, email the following information no later than Wednesday, April 2nd: Full name, cell phone number, Emergency Contact name, and cell phone number. We will use this information to contact you if you don’t check back in with registration at Thompson Regional Park.

All garbage must be returned to the bins before 1:30 pm. Thank you to Scott and the crew at Valley Waste for donating the bins for our cleanups, Home Depot for donating our cleanup supplies, and McDonald’s on Luckakuck for the refreshments. Of course, we thank the City of Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley Regional District, and the province for their funding too.

Did you know that the City of Chilliwack supports organized cleanups of illegal dumping hotspots located on public land within City boundaries and in FVRD Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley) in two ways:

Providing free Tag-a-Bag stickers for waste, or… Providing a free tipping pass for the Bailey Landfill (applicable for those in the FVRD Electoral Area E).

For more information, please visit the City’s website