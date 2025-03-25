REACTION – WHL Addresses Chilliwack’s Potential Expansion Franchise – “Mistakes were made in the past” (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – On Tuesday March 25, the top brass with the WHL including Commissioner Dan Near and most of Chilliwack Council, held a briefing at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

This was to announce that the process to find an owner for a potential new WHL franchise is underway. The potential is to join the league for the 2026-27 season.

The previous team, the Chilliwack Bruins, left for Victoria in 2011 after five seasons, which left a bad taste in the mouths of many hockey fans.

The process was sped up as the City looks to recalim the Chilliwack Coliseum. In 2002, the City of Chilliwack entered into a Public-Private Partnership (P3) agreement with the Chiefs Development Group (CDG) for the financing, design, building and operation of what is now known as the Chilliwack Coliseum (then Prospera Centre and paved the way for the now departed WHL Bruins who eventually left for Victoria – That controversial move was April 2011) . This enabled the City to provide residents with a state-of-the-art arena at a lower cost than if the City built and operated the facility.

In line with the agreement, the City announce that ownership of the Chilliwack Coliseum will revert back to the City of Chilliwack on May 1, 2025. The City is currently working on an agreement with the CDG for the management operations of the facility until May 1, 2026, and will work with the CDG and current tenants on a transition plan.

Near was not the Commissioner back then but you will see in the WHL video that: “I know the pain it caused, Looking back, our departure was regrettable and created a long-standing friction between our league and this vibrant and growing community. I can’t turn back the clock, but I can look everyone here in the eye and say, on behalf of the league, that I apologize for what this community went through in 2011. We made a mistake and can’t change what happened, but we’re here today to make amends for it.”

What was not mentioned to an invite only crowd, was the fate of the BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs who are the prime tenants in the Chilliwack Coliseum and the PJHL Chilliwack Jets. This will impact them even though they play in Sardis.

Acting Mayor Jason Lum in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn on the potential WHL return to Chilliwack: