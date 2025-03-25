UPDATE on Prest Road Barn Fire – No Animals Hurt

Chilliwack – Around 4PM March 24, 2025 Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 6600 block of Prest Rd. While on-route, fire crews could see the column of black smoke, prompting an immediate call for a second alarm.



43 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed there was a working structure fire with heavy fire and black smoke venting from a storage barn, containing multiple vehicles and equipment. Fire crews worked quickly to perform a defensive fire attack to bring the fire under control and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes and structures, while securing a water supply.



Thankfully, there was no animals in the barn at the time of the incident.

Firefighters were able to protect all adjacent structures with no injuries to either the public or firefighters.

This fire is under investigation by the RCMP and Chilliwack Fire Department at this time.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca