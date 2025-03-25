Love Without Borders: Building Bridges Initiative – Trivia Night and Awareness Event – Tuesday April 8

Chilliwack – Love Without Borders: Building Bridges Initiative is hosting a Trivia Night and Awareness Event, Tuesday April 8.

Join them for trivia night at Mr Mikes (on Luckakuck) for an evening of fun, great food, and your chance to win an awesome gift basket which includes gift cards and wine, worth $275.

Entry is by donation, and all funds raised will go to Love Without Borders: Building Bridges Initiative to build off-the-ground tiny houses for people in need.

Sign up starts at 6, game starts at 6:30. Facebook info is here.