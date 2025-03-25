Chilliwack RCMP – Found Safe – 51 year old Jeffery Charles Zehr

Chilliwack – MARCH 25 UPDATE – RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 51-year-old man reported missing on March 11, 2025 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP seeks public assistance in locating 51 year old Jeffery Charles Zehr who was reported missing on March 11, 2025.

Jeffery often goes by the nickname of Charlie .

Jeffery is described as:

Caucasian male

51-years-old

5’ 8’ (173 cm)

Police and family are concerned for Jeffery’s well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeffery is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).