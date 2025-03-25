Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP – Found Safe – 51 year old Jeffery Charles Zehr

Chilliwack – MARCH 25 UPDATE – RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 51-year-old man reported missing on March 11, 2025 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP seeks public assistance in locating 51 year old Jeffery Charles Zehr who was reported missing on March 11, 2025.

Jeffery often goes by the nickname of Charlie.

Jeffery is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 51-years-old
  • 5’ 8’ (173 cm)

Police and family are concerned for Jeffery’s well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeffery is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

2025 Chilliwack Missing – RCMP – Jeffery Charles Zehr

