Carbon Tax in BC Ends April 1

Victoria – With the federal government removing the federal carbon tax on consumers, the B.C. government is not only halting the scheduled tax increase, it is tabling legislation on Monday, March 31, 2025, to remove the tax, effective April 1, 2025.

The Province is notifying fuel sellers and natural gas retailers now so they can take action to stop collecting the tax from consumers as of April 1, 2025. While the Government of B.C. understands that eliminating the tax requires changes, the Province expects fuel sellers and natural gas retailers to make every effort to ensure their customers are not charged the carbon tax on purchases as of April 1.

